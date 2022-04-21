Advertisement

4Warn Forecast: Rain & Storms Ending Overnight

By Steve Templeton
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Discussion: Rain and some isolated downpours will end overnight and it will be dry for the morning drive. Thursday will be warmer and not as windy with a high in the 70s. It will be largely dry too, but watch for an isolated shower or storm Thursday evening and into Friday morning.

Any rain Friday is early in the morning then dry, warm and breezy. Friday we hit the 80s and we’ll do it again on Saturday. Although Saturday will have stronger winds, some gusts to 35 MPH.

Sunday is a good bet for showers and storms. There likely will be a prolonged period of rain with 0.5″ to 1.5″ in most spots, although the exact timing is still uncertain.

