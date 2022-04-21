4Warn Forecast: Much Warmer Today

Weather Discussion: Partly cloudy and dry this afternoon. Plus it will be a lot less windy. A few showers return this evening and overnight, mainly north of I-70. Most of Friday looks breezy and warm under partly cloudy skies. Saturday looks windy, warm and dry.

Our next chance of rain arrives Saturday night and continues into Sunday when rain & storms are likely. This will likely be a widespread rain with rain totals from 1-1.5″.

