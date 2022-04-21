Advertisement

4Warn Forecast: Much Warmer Today

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: Partly cloudy and dry this afternoon. Plus it will be a lot less windy. A few showers return this evening and overnight, mainly north of I-70. Most of Friday looks breezy and warm under partly cloudy skies. Saturday looks windy, warm and dry.

Our next chance of rain arrives Saturday night and continues into Sunday when rain & storms are likely. This will likely be a widespread rain with rain totals from 1-1.5″.

7 Day Forecast

