ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car in north St. Louis has died Tuesday night.

Police arrived to the intersection of North Tucker Blvd and O’Fallon Street just before midnight where they found a woman injured after being hit by a car. She later died at the hospital.

Her identity has not been released.

