Advertisement

Video shows woman rampaging through Wildwood home with her two German Shepherds

Video allegedly showing Bonnie Massaro and her dogs breaking into a Wildwood home
Video allegedly showing Bonnie Massaro and her dogs breaking into a Wildwood home(The homeowners)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILDWOOD (KMOV) - Surveillance video shows a barefoot woman rampaging through a Wildwood home with her German Shepherds at her side.

Police say the incident happened Sunday evening while the homeowners were away. Bonnie Massaro, 57, is the suspect. Video shows her walk up to the front door barefoot with an American flag wrapped around her neck as a cape. She looks around before going into the grass. Another camera shows her accompanied by two unleashed German Shepherds.

The homeowners sent News 4 pictures of the damage Massaro allegedly caused. She is accused of ramming her Cadillac Escalade into the garage door, denting a fridge and trash can inside the home, and leaving behind a knife. The victims say she went into nearly every room of the house.

Massaro told officers she had previously been to the home, something the homeowners say they did not know. Authorities are still searching for a motive.

Massaro was arrested after police spotted an Escalade with front-end damage before they pulled Massaro over and ordered her out of the car. Authorities allege Massaro tried to get her German Shepherds to attack the officers. She is charged with burglary, property damage and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announces upcoming efforts to help connect families to rental...
Jones addresses crime, socioeconomic inequality, and unprecedented funds in State of the City speech
Marijuana plant
More signatures needed to put recreational marijuana on the ballot in Missouri this November
Groundbreaking at Crestwood Mall site
Groundbreaking ceremony held for development at Crestwood Mall site
Downtown Maplewood
Maplewood to put emphasis on police foot and bike patrols