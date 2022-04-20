St. Louis resident and Ukrainian coach help raise money for Ukraine hockey team displaced following war

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Igor Vishnevskiy sits across a computer screen from a hotel room in Norway, a long ways away from his hometown back in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Kharkiv continues to be overrun with destruction and turmoil as the war with Russia rages on.

“It’s like a little bit hard to speak about this situation,” said Vishnevskiy. “We’re right now in a better position than the people who live right now in the Ukraine.”

Vishnevskiy is a hockey coach for a U16 Ukrainian Hockey team based in Kharkiv. It was early February 23, when he, another coach and 21 of his players, were on a bus on the way to a tournament in Poland.

“I got the call at 5:00 from my father. He said Russia attacked our city and it was a little of a panic because everybody was asleep on the bus,” he said. “We go fast.”

In the efforts to protect his team, they made the decision to continue into Poland on their scheduled tournament. At the same time, they weren’t sure when this trip would ever end or if they would get to go back home.

“Some of the guys are here without parents, because parents are still in Kharkiv because they cannot leave,” said Vishnevskiy.

Some communities in other countries and hockey groups have helped his team get by on the trip with hotels, food and other essentials, but because many of these players families have lost everything since the war started, help is still needed.

“They need shoes, they need sports suits, they need some stuff for drinks, and some family, I think need some help because they don’t have any money,” said Vishnevskiy.

“Having actually been there and seeing the destruction, seeing the damage and seeing the difficulties that they’re going through...and being a mom myself and someone who is always very involved in anything related to children...this was almost like a sign,” said Kasia Hampton.

Hampton is a St. Louis resident and EMS fellow who recently traveled to Ukraine to help in the humanitarian efforts. Once back in the U.S., she learned about Vishnevskiy and his teams’ need for help, while working at a Blues game earlier this month.

“I received a message from someone who had absolutely no idea I was at that moment at a hockey game...saying ‘Hey look what an amazing effort, they’re raising money for those kids. Can we do something?’ So being right there, right in the middle of a hockey game, I reached out to people who were out there from St. Louis Blues team,” Hampton said.

She says she received an official hockey puck autographed by Ryan O’Reilly that she hopes to auction off to the person who helps contribute the most money to a GoFundMe created by Vishnevskiy to help his team.

She is hoping her help here, and through the support of hockey fans in the metro, they can continue to help these young aspiring players to continue to do what they love through the hardship.

“They don’t have anything right now. Best what I can do right now, right here is to help them to adapt and deal with normal life,” said Vishnevskiy.

Hampton says they will be auctioning off the hockey puck after May 25. A link to the Gofundme can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-hc-sdyusshor-2007-from-kharkiv-ukraine?qid=052d1f5638f100ee5257a1c7f1b3749d

