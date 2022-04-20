Police looking for runaway 12-year-old with epilepsy in St. Charles County
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- St. Charles County Police released a runaway juvenile alert Wednesday for a 12-year-old who requires medication for epilepsy.
Police said Julie Haller was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday on North Lang Drive wearing a white hoodie and light-colored pants. Haller is 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds.
Anyone with information on Haller’s whereabouts should call 911 or St. Charles County Police at 636-949-3002.
