Police: 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide outside Wildwood bar

By Nicole Sanders
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A dispute in the parking lot of a Wildwood bar turned deadly Tuesday, police said.

Around 11:30 p.m., police said two men got into a fight outside of Larry’s Tavern in the 16800 block of Manchester Avenue near Eatherton Road. During the confrontation, one of the men shot the victim before turning the gun on himself. Both died at the scene. It is still unclear if the men knew each other.

Records show this is the first deadly shooting in Wildwood in over a year.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

