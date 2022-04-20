Officer-involved shooting in Wentzville

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) – An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Wentzville.

Wentzville Police said the officer-involved shooting happened in the 1200 block of W. Pearce Blvd. Officers were dispatched to the location after a report of a possible domestic kidnapping. When officers arrived, the man pulled out a gun and aimed it at his head threatening self-harm, police said.

Two officers were involved and the man was shot in the incident. The St. Charles County Ambulance District told News 4 the person who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither officer was injured. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.