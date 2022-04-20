Advertisement

Missouri Invasive Plant Council and Forest ReLeaf offer Callery Pear ‘buy-back’ event

With their white blooms, Callery pear trees are most obvious in spring. This highly invasive tree threatens native wildlife and causes difficulties for private and public landowners.(Missouri Invasive Plant Council)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Invasive Plant Council partnered with Forest ReLeaf of Missouri to host a Callery pear “buy-back” program on April 26, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This program will be in five locations around Missouri and one in Kansas. Free replacement trees will be provided to registered participants at the selected location on the day of the event. Participants must register by Thursday, April 21, with EventBrite, choose their location, select a replacement tree, and upload a photo of each Callery pear tree they cut down.

For more information, contact Emily Render at info@moinvasives.org or (573) 569-8659.

