Missouri House budget committee OKs tax break
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri residents who file income taxes would be eligible for a tax break under a new Republican proposal.
The House Budget Committee approved the measure Tuesday.
The bill now heads to the House floor for consideration.
The proposal budgets $1 billion for tax breaks equal to what taxpayers owe the state in income taxes.
The tax breaks are capped at $500 for individuals or up to $1,000 for married couples filing jointly.
Democrats proposed setting aside $100 million to give onetime $1,000 checks to poor families who have struggled with housing or food insecurity.
That proposal has been defeated.
