Missouri House budget committee OKs tax break

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri residents who file income taxes would be eligible for a tax break under a new Republican proposal.

The House Budget Committee approved the measure Tuesday.

The bill now heads to the House floor for consideration.

The proposal budgets $1 billion for tax breaks equal to what taxpayers owe the state in income taxes.

The tax breaks are capped at $500 for individuals or up to $1,000 for married couples filing jointly.

Democrats proposed setting aside $100 million to give onetime $1,000 checks to poor families who have struggled with housing or food insecurity.

That proposal has been defeated.

