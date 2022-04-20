Man found guilty of killing wife after being bailed out by nonprofit

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Samuel Lee Scott was found guilty of murdering his wife in 2019 after he was bailed out of jail by the St. Louis Bail Project.

The nonprofit posted Scott’s $5,000 bail in April of 2019 while he was being held on assault charges that alleged he hit his wife, Marcia Johnson, earlier that year. Scott was also served with an order of protection, which prohibited him from being within 300 feet of his wife or from entering her home.

St. Louis Bail Project officials claimed the order of protection was issued after the bail was posted and that the organization did not know about the order. Scott was found guilty this week of first-degree murder, domestic assault and violating an order of protection.

The mandatory sentence for Scott’s murder conviction is life in prison without parole.

