Local concert hall no longer requiring proof of vaccination

Sheldon Memorial
Sheldon Memorial(Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In an announcement, the Sheldon Concert Hall will no longer require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to attend concerts and events.

The new policy goes into effect Friday. It comes weeks after the mask mandate in St. Louis City expired. Masks are not required but staff members will continue to wear masks.

“Masking and vaccination policies are subject to change at the request of the performer or event organizer, and guests are encouraged to check The Sheldon’s website for the most updated information,” the concert hall said.

