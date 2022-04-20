Groundbreaking ceremony held for development at Crestwood Mall site

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been called Mt. Crestwood and much worse, but the dirt pile where the former Crestwood Mall once stood will finally see new life.

A groundbreaking for the new Dierbergs store and a residential housing development from McBride Homes took place Tuesday.

“We live right a few blocks away and it’s wonderful that something’s finally going in, verses the field,” said Catharine Golomski, a Crestwood resident.

The 47-acre Crestwood Crossing development will house a new grocery store and retail space on the western portion of the site, and an 81 home neighborhood of single families houses on the eastern portion.

The original Crestwood Plaza opened in 1957 and was converted into a mall in 1984. It was the first mall in the St. Louis region.

Eventually, it closed in 2013 and was demolished in 2016. There were several planned proposals, but they fell through. Dierbergs and McBride Homes announced the purchase of the property in January.

Dierbergs says they plan to open the new 70,000 square foot store by mid-2023.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.