Gov. Parson signs memo to create American Governors’ Border Strike Force

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson joined with 25 other governors in signing a memorandum to establish the American Governors’ Border Strike Force.

A statement from Parson’s office says that the strike force is meant to allow states to collaborate to “disrupt and dismantle criminal organizations and cartels, combat human smuggling, and stop the flow of illegal drugs to states.”

“The Biden Administration has failed to secure our nation’s Southern Border, allowing millions of migrants and hundreds of thousands of pounds of illegal drugs to pour into the United States,” Parson said. “Time and time again, Governors have tried to work with the White House to discuss real solutions to secure the border. Instead, our concerns have been ignored, crime is out of control, and illegal drugs continue to infect our communities and harm our kids. Today, Governors are stepping up once again to do what the federal government refuses to do: secure our communities and protect our citizens.”

Efforts included in the partnership are sharing criminal justice information, improving interdiction on interstates to combat drug trafficking and sending law enforcement to train in border states.

