Fire breaks out at Family Dollar in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Family Dollar store was evacuated after a fire broke out Wednesday.

The store is on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Newstead. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the store after the fire became out of control before 5 p.m.

A St. Louis Fire Department official said there were two workers and possibly one customer inside when the fire started. All of them made it out safe by the time firefighters arrived.

The building suffered heavy damage. Fire crews had trouble pinpointing the location of the fire because of how big the building is.

Investigators have been called to the fire to look into what caused it.

