Hughes Jr. and Martin hold signing day at CBC

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two star players on the Cadets’ basketball team signed to their future schools Wednesday.

Finishing what his father started, Larry Hughes Jr. signed to Saint Louis University.

“The biggest part was familiarity and the community, knowing St. Louis has my back going into this new chapter in my life,” Hughes said. “I’m comfortable at SLU, I know the coaches very well, and some of the players, so I just felt comfortable and thought it was the right choice for me.”

Hughes finished his senior year with 374 points, 63 assists, and 43 steals. He also earned all-state, all-district, and first-team all-conference.

“I’m proud, obviously just for his journey and his opportunities, the things that he’s carved away from himself,” Hughes’s father Larry Hughes Sr. said.

Hughes Sr. was a former Billiken in 1997. He also played in the NBA from 1998 to 2012.

“It’s a bigger meaning because you get a chance to represent where you’re from and obviously get a chance to play in front of people that you know,” Hughes Sr. said.

Along with Hughes, MCC player of the year Robert Martin signed to Indiana State University.

“I felt like I was wanted there,” Martin said. “I felt like it was the fit for me, and I can play in their play style.”

Last year, Martin finished his senior year with 643 points, 157 assists, and 48 steals. Along with being titled player of the year, he also earned all-state, all-district, and all-conference. Martin also finished his high school career with over 1,000 points.

