Free shuttles to be provided to Annie Malone Parade

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Annie Malone Parade is returning in person this year after a two-year absence.

The parade will kick off Sunday, May 15 at 1:00 p.m. in downtown St. Louis. It was last held in person in 2019, COVID-19 forced its cancelation the last two years. The parade serves as a fundraiser for the Annie Malone Children’s and Family Services Center.

First Student will provide free shuttle services to city residents. The shuttles will run in 30-minute intervals at the Schnuck’s parking lot at Natural Bridge and Union and at Olive and 23rd.

The parade will start at 20th and Market and then go east down Market to 7th Street.

