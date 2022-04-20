Advertisement

7th grader hit by car near middle school in Jefferson County

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HIGH RIDGE (KMOV) -- A 12-year-old was hit by a car outside Woodridge Middle School Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the child was in serious condition after the accident and was taken to the hospital. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. The child’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The child that was hit and another student were on their way home when the accident happened in the 1900 block of Gravois. Police said the driver hit the child on the shoulder of the roadway. The other child was not hurt.

