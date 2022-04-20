4Warn Forecast: Rain Tonight, Storms Wednesday Afternoon-Early Evening

Weather Discussion: The risk for any severe weather Wednesday is very low and primarily for isolated storm cores producing some hail quarter sized or smaller.

The rain will start as showers tonight and overnight with a cool low in the 40s by morning. Watch for scattered showers in the morning, but the rain will be more widespread in the late morning through early evening on Wednesday. Some thundershowers will be possible Wednesday as well and some storms could produce some small hail in the afternoon-early evening. The lowest level 1 severe risk for areas near and southwest of St. Louis is a low chance, but just a heads up that some small hail in the afternoon-early evening is not out of the question. It also will be windy, so you’ll have to hold on to the umbrellas tightly with gusts 35-40 MPH.

Rain continues Wednesday night though lighter, and tapers off by morning. Then we get into warmer air Thursday (70s) and Friday (80s).

Expect a low rain chance, but still a chance late day Thursday and Thursday night. This goes into Friday morning, but any isolated showers or storms Friday morning move out for the afternoon.

