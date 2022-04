ST. LOUIS, Mo (KMOV) – Hip Hop icons Wu-Tang Clan and Nas will launch their ‘NY State of Mind Tour’ in St. Louis later this year.

The 25-city tour will kick off at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis on Aug. 30.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 26 at livenation.com.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.