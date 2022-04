LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV) - Toyota is investing millions of dollars into its plant in Troy, Mo.

The plant is located 50 miles northwest of St. Louis. The Japanese carmaker announced Tuesday is will provide $109 million for new equipment at the facility.

Missouri is a center for advanced manufacturing excellence, and we are excited to see @Toyota's investment strengthen our talent pool as the industry shifts to more electrified vehicles.https://t.co/KAswBtPmf6 — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) April 19, 2022

