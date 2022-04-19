St. Louis police searching for numerous vehicles after ‘careless and reckless driving’ reports

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – St. Louis police are looking for numerous vehicles after several reports of “careless and reckless driving” Saturday night.

Police told News 4 a group of 200-250 vehicles blocked traffic at several locations throughout the Fourth District starting at 8 p.m. Traffic was blocked most notably at N. 9th Street and Cass and North Broadway and Branch. Drivers were seen performing stunts and guns were being openly carried, police said.

According to police, 45 vehicles have been identified as performing stunts or blocking traffic. Those vehicles have been placed as wanted.

A couple of weeks ago, police announced their Cruising and Summer Enforcement details, which include having extra officers in the Downtown area on Saturdays and Sundays from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. In addition, officers close some streets on the weekends to deter reckless driving.

