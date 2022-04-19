Advertisement

St. Louis City hosts public safety job fair

A man faces a weapons charge after police say he tried stealing a marked police vehicle.
A man faces a weapons charge after police say he tried stealing a marked police vehicle.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City will host a public safety job fair to fill in several civilian and commissioned vacancies on April 23.

This job fair will include positions for the Metropolitan Police Department, fire department, city marshals, EMS, 911 dispatchers, and other public safety-related jobs. Those who are interested are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rapid COVID-19 tests could soon be on the way to St. Louis area schools, once again.
Department of Health continues to strongly recommend masks
Katie's Pizza donates to Camp Circle Star
Katie’s Pizza looks to donate to Camp Circle Star
For the first time in two years, airlines and airports are no longer enforcing a mask mandate.
St. Louis Lambert International Airport drops mask mandate
A federal judge tossed the CDC's requirement as being unlawful.
Lambert Airport drops mask mandate