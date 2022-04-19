St. Louis City hosts public safety job fair

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City will host a public safety job fair to fill in several civilian and commissioned vacancies on April 23.

This job fair will include positions for the Metropolitan Police Department, fire department, city marshals, EMS, 911 dispatchers, and other public safety-related jobs. Those who are interested are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume.

