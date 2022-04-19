Advertisement

SLU launches Billiken Exchange to benefit student-athletes

(Source: St. Louis Billikens)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis University’s Athletic Department announced a Name, Image, and Likeness portal to help student-athletes Tuesday.

The Billiken Exchange will allow for local businesses, donors, alumni, and other entities to connect with student-athletes as they pursue their NIL opportunities. Businesses can also search and pursue conversations with them to discuss a deal.

Once the NIL deal between the business and the student-athlete is completed, the business can use the Billiken Exchange to make a transaction to create a direct payment to the student-athlete and convert a disclosure to the INFLCR Verified Compliance Ledger.

Interested businesses can access the Billiken Exchange and apply by clicking here.

