Overbudget bid to renovate America’s Center approved by local leaders

America's Center
America's Center(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A project that has been in the works for four years is taking a new step forward.

News 4 has learned that leaders in St. Louis City and St. Louis County approved a $124 million bid to expand America’s Center, but the bid is $40 million overbudget. St. Louis County officials tell News 4 that leaders are planning to divert funds to cover the difference, but St. Louis City and St. Louis County plan to pick up the tab.

The Dome at America’s Center was paid off in 2021.

