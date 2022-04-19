Music producer, business owner Orlando Watson dies after battle with cancer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Longtime music producer, restaurant owner and community advocate Orlando Watson, 45, died Sunday after a battle with cancer.

“I thought we had more time,” said longtime friend DJ Charlie Chan Soprano.

Watson owned Prime 55 in the Delmar Loop and downtown St. Louis. But he was known to many for his impact on the music industry. The University City native started Pretty Boy Records and later, Rockhouse Entertainment.

“He was a concert promoter who brought the people we wanted to see and the people others said he couldn’t get,” said Soprano. Watson produced hundreds of concerts locally and nationwide.

Watson was diagnosed with cancer in 2006. He fought it and beat it. But it eventually returned. He had his leg amputated, but continued to battle the disease and inspire others to do the same, raising money and awareness for cancer.

“I’m a cancer survivor too,” said longtime friend Sharee Galvin.

When news of his passing spread on Sunday, the outpouring of love and support was all over social media.

“I felt it was really special for him to pass on Easter because he’s going to rise again, I don’t feel like he’s ever going to leave us,” said Galvin.

His life was filled with celebrity, but it was his family that meant everything. Watson was a husband and father.

“He loved his kids, one thing I remember is his daughter got married, he called me to DJ the reception and he got to walk her down the aisle,” recalled DJ Charlie Chan Soprano. “He said, ‘I’m doing my job, I walked my daughter down the aisle.”

Watson was a mentor to many, and so many plan to ensure he’s remembered long after he’s gone.

“I’m going to miss the advice,” said Cornell “Niddy” Thirdkill, a friend and event curator. “His legacy is going to last forever.”

Memorial and funeral services have not yet been announced.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.