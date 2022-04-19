Missouri lawmakers consider education spending for state’s surplus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Big stacks of papers sit on Missouri State Senators’ desks. They relate to the state budget.

The Senate Appropriations Committee is marking up the budget.

“When we invest in education, we’re actually investing long term in our workforce,” said State Sen. Lincoln Hough, a Republican from Greene County.

State Senator Brian Williams, a Democrat from St. Louis, says he wants to focus on getting students where they need to be in terms of education.

“We have to stay focused on really getting the schools back up to where they need to be,” said State Senator Williams, ”Where we can take steps moving forward to ensure that we not only eliminate the spread but also keep kids in school and keep everyone safe in the process.”

Another item looking to get more funding is a program out of Springfield. It helps students who need better access to personal hygiene items get it.

“When you’re hungry, and you have maybe some other issues going on, you probably can’t focus as well as maybe your other counterparts in the classroom. So anything that we can do to help, you know, some of those wraparound services, is something I want to invest in,” said State Sen. Hough.

Governor Parson wants the legislature to raise starting teacher pay. State Sen. Hough says the Senate is working to put back the money cut from a House plan and add more.

“That’s why you saw we not only undid what the House did, by removing the $21 million of teacher retention and starting pay that the governor had added, we added more,” said State Sen. Hough.

