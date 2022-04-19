Missing 64-year-old left nursing home through emergency exit, officials say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Police are searching for a 64-year-old man who went missing from a Creve Couer nursing home Monday morning.

Catry Hubbard, 64, left a nursing home on Timber Run Drive around 5 a.m. through the emergency exit. Police said Hubbard, who has diabetes and Alzheimer’s, is not familiar with the area.

The missing man is about 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a white T-Shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone seeing the missing person or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

