MetroLink shooting stirs discussion about safety among riders and family who lost loved one on public transit

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - When Deidra Smith learned about the fatal shooting on a MetroLink train over the weekend, she said the memory of her grandson’s death on a MetroLink ride back in 2019 came rushing back.

“The pain will not go away. It’s [going to] keep coming, and it’s devastation,” said Smith. “He was a college student, he had his whole life in front of him, and our family is devastated by what has happened, and now this has happened again.”

She says her grandson, Lundy Blue, was shot inside a MetroLink train at 5th and Missouri in the Metro East. He was set to go to college after graduating from East St. Louis High School the year he was killed.

She is concerned safety still has not improved on the transit system since.

“This thing happened again to someone else’s family,” said Smith, referring to this weekend’s shooting.

Police have not released any details on the victim or suspect involved in the Sunday morning shooting that happened inside a MetroLink at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere station, but Public Safety Director Dan Isom said they believe they know who was involved.

“What I can say about this particular incident is that it appears as if these two individuals engaged in a conversation that could’ve resulted in a dispute and as a result of that, this incident happened,” said Isom. “We do have a fairly good idea of the individual who was responsible, at least in terms of a description of an individual and potential locations to search for that individual.”

Bi-State Development, which operates the Metro transit system, sent a statement to News 4 which said in part, “This random act of violence is truly disappointing, but our transit community is worth fighting for.”

The operator says there is still a relatively low rate of incidents on MetroLink, and they have made significant infrastructure improvements on security as well as in partnership with law enforcement.

“I’m sure there’s more that can be done,” said Brian Adler, who rides the Metro Link frequently. “I think one of the frustrations that we’ve had is that there’s not much of a body of research on safety and what’s effective in a transit system.”

Adler and his wife, Lydia Reader, say they have been using MetroLink for the past six months. They sold their car and now use the transit system as a main mode of transportation.

“We’ve been probably now without a car for five months, six months, something like that and it’s actually been really nice,” said Adler.

They both have felt like safety has improved as cameras and more security at stations have been added over the years. They also feel comfortable riding during the day and at late night hours.

“Although a shooting is horrible and tragic and should not happen on the MetroLink, something that frustrates me is that when something like that happens…it is often written about in the context of frequent, horrible safety issues, assuming that other options are safer,” said Adler. “But we know that not really to be the case. I mean it’s not almost every day and certainly every weekend that we hear about traffic fatalities around the St. Louis region.”

However, they wish the perception of safety on the MetroLink would change, because they believe an increase in ridership would further improve the public’s sense of security.

“I say altering people’s perception of safety, whether it’s through more security, or increasing ridership, or the feeling of more ridership through lowering the number of cars that’s at least something that makes me feel better,” said Adler.

As for Smith, says she wants to see resources like metal detectors and security at all hours of MetroLink operation. It is something she wishes was there when her grandson was shot.

“If they would’ve had assistance there, my grandson probably could’ve lived,” said Smith. “He even dialed 911, and when no one came, he took off running.”

Isom says they have been working with law enforcement partners as well as MetroLink to increase the visibility of officers and maintain security.

“And hopefully try to prevent these types of things as much as possible,” said Isom. “Of course, it didn’t occur in this case, but I think all entities are really working hard to provide that visibility and assurance to riders that they can safely ride on the MetroLink.”

