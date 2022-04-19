Mayor Jones to deliver first state of city address

ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Mayor Tishaura Jones will give her first state of the city address as she gets ready to celebrate one year in office at 6 p.m. at Harris Stowe State University.

The mayor’s office will outline some of the main topics she will address Tuesday night. Jones’ office said, “despite the challenges our city faces, like our long-neglected 911 system, she has tackled head-on, the city is on the precipice of transformative change.”

News 4 has covered issues of people calling 911 and being met with this message. In October, Jones and St. Louis Public Safety Director Dan Isom announced a plan to combine city police, fire and EMS dispatchers. Isom said the entire merger process could take a year to complete.

Another issue facing the 911 system: Staffing.

The city does not have enough dispatchers on hand to keep up with the call volume. Throughout 2021, we reported the shortage of dispatchers nearly doubled. The city raised the starting pay for dispatchers last year. Tonight, Mayor Jones is expected to go over what money the city needs to spend to retain workers and improve city services. Since August, St. Louis City had staff shortages mean the city has been combining trash with recycling in the alleys.

However, the problem stretches beyond that. It’s also short mechanics to make sure the trucks work. Another heavy hitter for Jones’ campaign is closing the Workhouse or Medium Security Institute.

“Something that I’ve been calling for since 2016 and now that I have the opportunity to do it and I took it and were going to close the workhouse within the first 100 days,” Jones said.

Jones closed the Workhouse in June 2021 but reopened it the next month due to the problems at the St. Louis City Justice Center (CJC).

“There are several things happening with the CJC that was happening long before I became mayor,” she said. “For starters, the locks have not been working, maintenance has not been done for years, and there is a culture there that has to be changed. "

