Maplewood to put emphasis on police foot and bike patrols

MPALEWOOD (KMOV) - Starting in May, one of the officers at the Maplewood Police Department will be dedicated to doing patrols on foot and on a bicycle, year round.

City manager, Michael Reese, said the city is committed to community policing.

“They’ll be interacting with residents in a proactive way, and it’s all about preventing crime and reducing crime,” he said.

Reese said a school resource officer will also be dedicated to doing foot and bike patrols during the summer, when school’s out. The patrols will focus on commercial areas and neighborhoods with high traffic.

Paul Buenger, who owns Paramount Jewelers on Manchester Road, said the police presence will help deter crime on busy weekend days.

“With more and more businesses being here and higher traffic volume, I think somebody being on the street, on a bike anyway, is a great idea,” he said.

The idea is getting good feedback from residents like April Howerton.

“If there was any kind of a problem you could talk to them directly. I think that would be really comforting,” she said.

Reese also said he hopes the personal, direct interaction between his officers and residents will help build trust with the community.

