Man shot multiple times in north St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man in his 60s was shot multiple times in north St. Louis late Monday night.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Cote Brilliante near Vandeventer. The man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot walking down the sidewalk. He is in critical but stable condition.

Police are still on the search for the suspect.

