Man pleads guilty to fatally shooting mother of his child during argument over child support

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A man has pleaded guilty to killing the mother of his child in a dispute over child support in Spanish Lake in 2019.

According to police, 27-year-old Kanika Martin was sitting on her couch inside her apartment in the 11900 block of Sagunto Court around 12:30 a.m. on November 11, 2019 when she was hit by two bullets that were fired from the outside.

A day after the fatal shooting, police said Anthony Farr, 26, of St. Louis, had been charged with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in Martin’s death. Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to those charges.

According to court documents, Farr, who is the father of one of Martin’s two children, went to the home and the two got into an argument, during which Martin told Farr he would have to pay child support for their child. Farr then reportedly left the apartment and stood outside the front living room window while arguing on the phone with Martin. During their phone conversation, Martin’s parents said they could hear Farr’s voice through the window.

A short time after their phone call ended, two shots were fired into the home through the front living room window, officials said. Martin was sitting on the couch at the time and was struck by both bullets. According to police, two 9mm shell casings were found in the grassy area in front of the living room window.

Farr allegedly ran from the area and was later arrested at his home in Ferguson.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 17.

