Katie’s Pizza looks to donate to Camp Circle Star

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria will host another Giveback on Tuesday, April 26, in Town and Country.

All of the funds will go to Camp Circle Star, a nonprofit organization that provides recreational and residential opportunities for children and adults with disabilities. Camp Circle will use the money from Giveback Tuesday to expand its organization.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta features a nonprofit organization and donates all of the proceeds from the day to the charity. So far, they have donated $318,625 to local nonprofit organizations.

