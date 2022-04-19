Advertisement

First monkey born since Primate Canopy Trails opened at zoo

Ficus is the first newborn since the primate canopy trails opened at the Saint Louis Zoo
Ficus is the first newborn since the primate canopy trails opened at the Saint Louis Zoo(St. Louis Zoo)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A male Guereza colobus monkey was born at the Saint Louis Zoo on March 21.

Ficus is the first newborn since the new Michael and Quirsis Riney Primate Canopy Trails opened. The name continues the theme of tree-related names that he shares with his siblings Juniper, Willow, Hawthorn, and Teak.

“With the addition of Ficus, we now have a family of nine individuals, which is the largest group we have ever had at the Zoo,” Primate keeper Brooke Johnson said. “It is so fun to watch the family dynamic play out in this large family! The older siblings are learning necessary behaviors for becoming great mothers or fathers one day.”

Ficus and his family group can be seen at the canopy trail or at the Primate House.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(Source: St. Louis Billikens)
SLU launches Billiken Exchange to benefit student-athletes
A man in his 60s was shot multiple times in north St. Louis late Monday night.
Man shot multiple times in north St. Louis
For the first time in two years, airlines and airports are no longer enforcing a mask mandate.
St. Louis Lambert International Airport drops mask mandate
For the first time in two years, airlines and airports are no longer enforcing a mask mandate.
Airlines drop mask mandates after federal challenge