Department of Health continues to strongly recommend masks

Rapid COVID-19 tests could soon be on the way to St. Louis area schools, once again.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis Department of Health continues to encourage residents to wear face masks in crowded spaces and while on public transportation.

A statement said the lifting of the mask mandate on public transportation comes as some of the most vulnerable members of the community are at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19. They also said that cases are climbing with the Omicron subvariant.

Since early April, there has been an increase in the 7-day moving average of cases locally and in areas across the U.S., which may be the start of a larger surge. The DOH continues to provide vaccine clinics for residents and testing locations for those who are showing symptoms.

