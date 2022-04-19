Advertisement

Bridgeton to outsource 911 dispatching to St. Louis County

Bridgeton dispatch center(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Bridgeton is taking new steps amid a shortage of 911 dispatchers.

The city will start outsourcing dispatch services to St. Louis County in June. The St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners gave unanimous approval to the move during a meeting Monday. Bridgeton will pay St. Louis County $155,000 a year for dispatch services, through 2025.

St. Louis County currently dispatches for more than 40 municipalities.

