Alleged Florissant child molester arrested

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police arrested a Florissant man accused of child molestation.

Authorities say Tylan Tunstall inappropriately touched an underage girl’s breast, both over the clothes and skin to skin. When Tunstall was interviewed about the incident, police say he confessed.

He is charged with fourth-degree child molestation. He is being held at the St. Louis County jail on a $150,000 bond.

