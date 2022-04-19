Advertisement

Alleged Florissant child molester arrested

Tylan Tunstall was arrested for innapropriately touching an underaged girl
Tylan Tunstall was arrested for innapropriately touching an underaged girl(Florissant PD)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police arrested a Florissant man accused of child molestation.

Authorities say Tylan Tunstall inappropriately touched an underage girl’s breast, both over the clothes and skin to skin. When Tunstall was interviewed about the incident, police say he confessed.

He is charged with fourth-degree child molestation. He is being held at the St. Louis County jail on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Laily Armghan
St. Louis soccer star connects with Afghan refugee over love of country, sport
Santana, Pet of the Week
Meet Santana, our Pet of the Week!
Crestwood Mall looks to rebuild
Work underway for new Crestwood Mall
TSA drops mask mandate