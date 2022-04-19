Airlines drop mask mandates after federal challenge

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the first time in two years, airlines and airports are no longer enforcing a mask mandate.

The Transportation Security Admission (TSA) announced they were dropping the mask mandate but each airline can make its own decisions. Many of them, including American, Southwest, and Delta have followed suit. The decisions have ended a years-long mandate that at times put a strain on flight attendants and employees enforcing those rules.

However, some health experts do not agree with the decision. The CDC has recently extended the mandate for two more weeks due to the rising cases from the BA.2 variant of COVID-19. A federal judge struck down the extension Monday. The judge said the court does accept the CDC’s argument that masks limit COVID spread but that alone was not sufficient to exceed the agency’s authority.

“This is obviously a disappointing decision. The CDC continues recommending wearing a mask in public transit,” Jen Psaki, White House press secretary said in response.

President Joe Biden said his administration is reviewing the judge’s ruling.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.