Advertisement

$6 Cardinals tickets on sale for upcoming games

Your complete Cardinals guide for 2018 season
Your complete Cardinals guide for 2018 season(tcw-kfvs12)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals fans can take advantage of discounted tickets for upcoming games.

Fans can buy $6 tickets or $16 Field Box seats to watch the Redbirds face the New York Mets (April 25-28), Arizona Diamondbacks (April 29-May 1) or Kansas City Royals (May 2). Tickets are limited to eight per customer. To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich (22) scores against the St. Louis Cardinals during the...
Hader saves 100th as Cards fall to Brewers
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Steven Matz throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Matz bounces back to help Cardinals edge Brewers 2-1
St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner hits a two-run scoring single during the first inning of a...
Cardinals capitalize on fast start to trounce Brewers 10-1
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina hits a single during the third inning of a baseball game...
Woodruff returns to form as Brewers defeat Cardinals 5-1