4Warn Forecast: Rain On The Way Tonight, Storms Wednesday Afternoon-Early Evening

Weather Discussion: The risk for any severe weather Wednesday is very low and primarily for isolated storm cores producing some hail quarter sized or smaller. In the meantime...It will be dry for your evening plans to start, but you’ll notice clouds building into the air. Eventually late evening and overnight some light and scattered showers will give some of us some wet weather.

But the rain will be more widespread and heavier late morning through early evening on Wednesday. Some thundershowers will be possible Wednesday as well and some storms could produce some small hail in the late afternoon-early evening. The lowest level 1 severe threat is a low threat and more likely farther southwest of St. Louis. But just a heads up that some small hail in the late afternoon-early evening is not out of the question. It also will be windy, so you’ll have to hold on to the umbrellas tightly with gusts 35-40 MPH.

Rain continues Wednesday night though lighter, and tapers off by morning. Then we get into warmer air Thursday (70s) and Friday (80s).

Expect a low rain chance, but still a chance late day Thursday and Thursday night. This goes into Friday morning, but any isolated showers or storms Friday morning move out for the afternoon.

