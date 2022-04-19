4Warn Forecast: Cool today before rain takes over

Weather Discussion: Cloud cover will build through the afternoon. Temperatures remain chilly as high pressure brings cooler air from the north into our area. The temperatures today will reach the upper 50s.

The high pressure will eventually slide southeast and open the door for a warm front to lift northward. A few showers will move in with that front tonight, becoming more widespread tomorrow as the cold front takes over.

Temperatures this week will generally be warmer, but keep the rain gear close by!

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.