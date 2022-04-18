Advertisement

Yuri Collins enters transfer portal

St. Louis Yuri Collins (1) plays against Memphis in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday,...
St. Louis Yuri Collins (1) plays against Memphis in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)(karen pulfer focht | AP)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Billikens’ junior guard Yuri Collins will continue his career at a different school.

The St. Louis native said in a statement on Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal.

According to a press release, Collins had 554 career assists, and 267 assists for the season, ranking him No. 1 in the NCAA. He also broke every school assist record in St. Louis and was named first-team All-Atlantic 10, finishing second on the Billikens with 11.1 ppg.

