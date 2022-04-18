Yuri Collins enters transfer portal
Apr. 18, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Billikens’ junior guard Yuri Collins will continue his career at a different school.
The St. Louis native said in a statement on Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal.
According to a press release, Collins had 554 career assists, and 267 assists for the season, ranking him No. 1 in the NCAA. He also broke every school assist record in St. Louis and was named first-team All-Atlantic 10, finishing second on the Billikens with 11.1 ppg.
