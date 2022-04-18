Advertisement

Special election to fill Ward 28 Alderman seat taking place Tuesday

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A special election will be held Tuesday to fill the Alderman seat left vacant after Heather Navarro resigned to take a position with Washington University.

Navarro, who represented Ward 28, stepped down January 24 to be Director of the Midwest Climate Collaborative. She was elected to succeed Lyda Krewson in 2017 after Krewson was elected mayor.

The April 19 special election will be between Democratic Michael Gras and Republican Taunia Allen Mason. The winner will serve the final year of Navarro’s term.

Ward 28 encompasses an area around Forest Park, including parts of the Central West End, Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood, parts of the Washington University campus and the Hi-Pointe neighborhood.

