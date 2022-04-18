Advertisement

Solar facility opens in Montgomery County, Mo.

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An opportunity to use solar energy without installing your own solar panels has come to a county west of the St. Louis area.

Ameren Missouri has opened a new facility allowing customers to subscribe to blocks of solar power; the facility in Montgomery County is part of a new clean energy system. A similar solar array is on display at Lambert Airport. It is part of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Those interested in subscribing to the shared system at locked-in charges can head to the Ameren Missouri website.

