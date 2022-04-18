Playoff-bound Blues score 7 in 2nd period, beat Preds 8-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The St. Louis Blues set a franchise record for goals in a period, hanging seven on Nashville in the second period of an 8-3 win over the Predators. Calle Rosen, Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou each scored two goals, Nathan Walker and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 33 saves for the Blues. They have won nine straight. St. Louis locked up its fourth straight playoff spot on Saturday when it beat Minnesota. Nick Cousins had a goal and an assist and Luke Kunin and Dante Fabbro also scored for Nashville, which has lost two of three.

