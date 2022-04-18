Advertisement

Playoff-bound Blues score 7 in 2nd period, beat Preds 8-3

The St. Louis Blues set a franchise record for goals in a period, hanging seven on Nashville in the second period of an 8-3 win over the Predators.
St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko celebrates his goal with left wing Pavel Buchnevich...
St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko celebrates his goal with left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)(Jeffrey T. Barnes | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The St. Louis Blues set a franchise record for goals in a period, hanging seven on Nashville in the second period of an 8-3 win over the Predators. Calle Rosen, Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou each scored two goals, Nathan Walker and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 33 saves for the Blues. They have won nine straight. St. Louis locked up its fourth straight playoff spot on Saturday when it beat Minnesota. Nick Cousins had a goal and an assist and Luke Kunin and Dante Fabbro also scored for Nashville, which has lost two of three.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn is congratulated by teammates Ivan Barbashev, left, Justin...
Brayden Schenn scores in OT to lift Blues past Wild, 6-5
St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad (20) scores past Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot during the...
Blues officially clinch playoff spot
St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko puts the puck past Buffalo Sabres goaltender...
Tarasenko’s 5-point outing fuels Blues’ 6-2 win over Sabres
St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) reaches for a loose puck during the third period of an...
St. Louis faces Minnesota on 7-game win streak