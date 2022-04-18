Parenthood exhibit now open at the Art Museum

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Art Museum’s third in-gallery show is open for display.

The Parenthood art exhibit began on April 16 and it will continue to run until May 19. A free reception will be held on Saturday, April 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Parenthood features original artwork all about parenthood in its myriad forms. All 58 pieces from the exhibit include drawings, mixed media, paintings, printmaking, sculptures, and more.

