Advertisement

Parenthood exhibit now open at the Art Museum

Battram Gma is one of the artworks that's displayed at the Parenthood Exhibit in the St. Louis...
Battram Gma is one of the artworks that's displayed at the Parenthood Exhibit in the St. Louis Art Museum.(St. Louis Art Museum)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Art Museum’s third in-gallery show is open for display.

The Parenthood art exhibit began on April 16 and it will continue to run until May 19. A free reception will be held on Saturday, April 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Parenthood features original artwork all about parenthood in its myriad forms. All 58 pieces from the exhibit include drawings, mixed media, paintings, printmaking, sculptures, and more.

Click here for more information about the exhibit.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Board Bill 82, the critical funding bill for job creation and healthy living in north St....
Board of Alderman passes bill to give $39M in ARPA funding to north St. Louis
Voting generic
Special election to fill Ward 28 Alderman seat taking place Tuesday
Gioia's Deli opens a new location in Maryland Heights.
Gioia’s Deli expands to Maryland Heights
Ambulance generic
3 bodies recovered from Chicago waterways over 2 days