New Emergency Rental Assistance Portal opens for St. Louis City and County residents

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis City and County’s Human Services Departments teamed up to provide an online portal for residents to apply for the emergency rental assistance fund.

The portal will be managed by LiveStories, and highlights the way both powers are working together to address the critical issues in the area. A statement says having one portal managed by one company will streamline the application for residents and landlords to both apply and have applications processed.

Last year, St. Louis County received $29 million in federal funds for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, and St. Louis City received $8.9 million. A second award of funds from the U.S. Treasury gave another $29 million for the county and $12.4 million for the city.

The new portal will open on Tuesday, April 19, at 10 a.m.

