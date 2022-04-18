Advertisement

New Emergency Rental Assistance Portal opens for St. Louis City and County residents

FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, the sun rises over the Gateway Arch and its new...
FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, the sun rises over the Gateway Arch and its new entrance below in St. Louis. A nonprofit called Better Together on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, released a financial analysis showing that a merger of St. Louis city with St. Louis County could save the region's taxpayers nearly $5 billion over its first 10 years, mostly by ending duplication of services and streamlining government. But opponents of the move question the analysis and say it lacks details. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis City and County’s Human Services Departments teamed up to provide an online portal for residents to apply for the emergency rental assistance fund.

The portal will be managed by LiveStories, and highlights the way both powers are working together to address the critical issues in the area. A statement says having one portal managed by one company will streamline the application for residents and landlords to both apply and have applications processed.

Last year, St. Louis County received $29 million in federal funds for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, and St. Louis City received $8.9 million. A second award of funds from the U.S. Treasury gave another $29 million for the county and $12.4 million for the city.

The new portal will open on Tuesday, April 19, at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(FILE)
Flower Hours at the Botanical Garden
File photo depicting computer and data
Local FBI division seeing uptick in sextortion targeting teen boys
Board Bill 82, the critical funding bill for job creation and healthy living in north St....
Board of Alderman passes bill to give $39M in ARPA funding to north St. Louis
The local sandwich shop expands to Maryland Heights
Gioia’s Deli expands to St. Louis County
White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme