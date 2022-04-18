Advertisement

McKendree sweeps SFA 4-0 to win NCAA bowling championship

(KEYC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Top-ranked and No. 1 seed McKendree swept Stephen F. Austin in the best-of-seven Baker match play format to win the 2022 NCAA women’s bowling national championship at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

The Bearcats won the program’s first national title in 2017 and lost in the championship match in 2018.

Eighth-seeded Stephen F. Austin made its fourth appearance in the final, losing to Nebraska in 2015 before beating the Cornhuskers in 2016 and Vanderbilt in 2019.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Illinois man crushed grandmother’s skull with hammer: prosecutor
Ambulance generic
3 bodies recovered from Chicago waterways over 2 days
St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) reaches for a loose puck during the third period of an...
St. Louis faces Minnesota on 7-game win streak
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina hits a single during the third inning of a baseball game...
Woodruff returns to form as Brewers defeat Cardinals 5-1