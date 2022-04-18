Man shot, injured in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was injured after being shot in the leg in a north St. Louis county neighborhood early Monday morning.

The shooting happened in Hazelwood on Chaparral Creek Road. Police said the man in his 30s was getting home at about 12:30 a.m. when he heard a noise and felt a pain in his leg. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Police did not know if the man was the target of the shooting.

